Sam Mewis, Toni Duggan: 5 players who should have never left the WSL

The Women's Super League has birthed and welcomed some of the greatest talents on the planet, but it has also seen superstars leave for pastures new.

Some of these players have left a huge hole in the WSL and are still dearly missed by the fans. GiveMeSport Women has put together a list of some of the players we wanted to stay that little bit longer...

Toni Duggan

The Liverpudlian made a name for herself in the WSL after her career with Everton put her on the radar of Manchester City.

After winning the FA Cup with her girlhood club, Toni Duggan made the move to City, where she quickly became one of their most influential players at the time.

In the four years she spent in Manchester, the striker scored 19 goals across 44 appearances and helped the club win four major trophies.

Duggan boasts two League Cup winners' medals, along with an FA Cup and WSL title. Her time with City also aided her call up to the England national team, where she won bronze with the Lionesses in the 2015 World Cup.

She left for Barcelona in 2017 in a move that broke the hearts of many City fans. She now represents Atlético Madrid, but there are heavy rumours surrounding her potential return to the WSL this summer.

Sari van Veenendaal

The 31-year-old Netherlands international is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and the WSL misses her world class performances.

After eight years playing at senior level in her home nation, Sari van Veenendaal was snapped up by Arsenal, where she made a real name for herself. Across her four-year stint with the Gunners, she won two League Cups and the FA Cup, but it was her final year in North London that really showed her quality.

In 2019, van Veenendaal won four major individual honours – she was named the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) Best Women's Goalkeeper and named in the Women's World Team. She also won the Golden Glove at the World Cup and was awarded FIFA's Best Women's Goalkeeper title for that year.

Now plying her trade at PSV, the Dutch star is still a heavily missed asset to England's top flight.

Sam Mewis

This one is the most recent and most raw for City fans, who enjoyed a season of top class performances from Sam Mewis.

She joined the WSL outfit along with US international teammate Rose Lavelle on a short-term deal and was one of Gareth Taylor's most consistent performers.

It was her return of seven goals and two assists from midfielder that earned her several Player of the Month nominations, as well named in a number of Team of the Season lists.

Many fans thought Mewis would remain in the WSL, but she returned to the North Carolina Courage at the end of the season.

Christiane Endler

Having helped topple Lyon from their perch by ending their five-year unbeaten title run in D1 Féminine with Paris Saint-Germain, Christiane Endler is one of the most talked about goalkeepers right now.

The Chilean has really found her calling with the French side, but she once tried her luck at a career in the WSL.

In 2014, Endler joined Chelsea in what could have been a huge move for the goalkeeper. However, a meniscus injury halted her progress after making just two cup appearances in blue. She went on to feature in three WSL matches and was offered a contract extension, but Endler felt the wages offered would not cover the cost of living in England, so she returned to Chile.

After what she has achieved with PSG, we can only wonder what impact she could have had with a proper WSL season under her belt.

Nikita Parris

Nikita Parris, like many talented England internationals, was sought out by European giants Lyon in 2019. In the absence of Ada Hegerberg, the striker has become a huge asset to the French club, but many still miss seeing Parris in action in her home nation.

Like Duggan, Parris made the move from Everton to Man City, where she really set the league alight. The forward became the WSL's all-time leading goalscorer in 2018 – a record she held for two years before Vivianne Miedema surpassed her tally last year.

Parris enjoyed winning two FA Cups, a League Cup, and the WSL title with Man City before leaving for Lyon. However, despite winning four major honours in her debut campaign in France, her most recent season has been nothing short of disappointing, as Lyon failed to win a single trophy.

