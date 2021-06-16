Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A few days ago, Floyd Mayweather’s home in Las Vegas was burglarized as many valuable belongings of his were reportedly stolen.

In an attempt to get more information, the 44-year-old is offering at least $100,000 to anyone who comes forward with information to help track down the culprits.

Mayweather took to Instagram to announce the incentive, as well as comment on how hurt he was by the robbery:

“One’s home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort. When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful.

“One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value.

“I am offering at least $100,000.00 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable.

Thank you to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless.”

Since making the post on Saturday, June 12, there have been no new updates regarding the arrest of the burglars.

TMZ reported that Mayweather had just returned to Vegas from Miami after spending a few days there following his fight with Logan Paul. No timeline was given as to when the house was robbed.

His Vegas home is reportedly worth around $8m and hosts quite the lineup of luxury cars. Mayweather is also the owner of various lavish goods, such as watches and handbags.

The Money Man is fresh off coming out of retirement to fight Paul in an exhibition bout, which took place in Florida just under two weeks ago.

It was Mayweather’s first time in the ring since dispatching Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. The undefeated boxer supposedly raked in between $50 to $100 million from the fight.

Ahead of the Paul fight, Mayweather told The Athletic that his title-fighting days are indeed over despite coming out of retirement:

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

"There's no more real fights for me, only exhibitions," said Mayweather.

Jake Paul could be up next for Mayweather, as Paul’s brother sparked beef with Mayweather after stealing his hat during the initial press conference for Mayweather and Logan’s exhibition.

News Now - Sport News