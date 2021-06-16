WATCH: Look back at Tyson Fury's sensational stoppage over Deontay Wilder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set to go head to head once more with Deontay Wilder in what will be their third fight.

The two big-hitters are set to complete a trilogy of bouts on the back of an arbitration hearing that took place in the United States, just moments before a money-spinning affair with unified champion Anthony Joshua.

As a result, Fury was contractually abliged to face the Bronze Bomber once more as the WBC title holder will hold the first defence of the infamous green and gold belt.

During their first bout back in 2018, Wilder looked to have knocked out Fury in the 12th round of the fight. But in a fashion similar to WWE's The Undertaker, the Wythenshawe-born star somehow rose from the canvas to complete the fight. However, he was forced to settle for a draw after many say Fury should have won the fight.

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

Fury vs Wilder 2

Two years later, there were no arguments regarding who came out on top, as Fury dominated Wilder almost from the first bell to become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world, knocking the American fighter to the ground twice with some big shots.

Here are the full highlights of the fight that took place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas:

Following the conclusion of this fight, Wilder activated the rematch clause in his contract but the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shelved these plans.

The Bronze Bomber accused the Gypsy King of cheating and blamed his suit that he walked into the ring being the reason he lost the fight.

It will be interesting to see how the third fight will go.

You can find all of the latest Boxing News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News