Tyson Fury said that his suit carried a secret message for Deontay Wilder.

The two will lock horns for the third time next month at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

The first meeting between Fury and Wilder ended in a draw while in the second which took place last February, the former completely outplayed his opponent, winning via a technical knockout in the seventh round.

There were talks of a third fight soon after the second one but later at some stage, it looked like Fury would take on Anthony Joshua instead. However, an arbitration judge claimed that he would have to fight Wilder.

The two met for the first time after their previous fight in a press conference on Tuesday which was quite eventful. They had a face-off which lasted for a good 5-and-a-half minutes before Wilder walked off.

For the press conference, Fury wore a suit that garnered plenty of attention for the fact that it had images of last year's fight against Wilder.

The Gypsy King said that he wanted to remind his opponent of what happened the last time they fought.

As quoted by talkSPORT Fury told reporters:

“This is a reminder of what happened to him last time. There’s me on the throne, there’s me dressed in the king's outfit, there’s me with the belt I won off him as well. This is a remembrance suit of Deontay Wilder’s arse-kicking.”

Fury completely dominated Wilder in their fight last year, flooring him twice before the latter's corner threw in the towel. This was the Bronze Bomber's first career defeat.

Wilder will be keen on avenging this fight and winning back the WBC Heavyweight Championship while also handing Fury his first defeat.

However, the 32-year-old seems to be the favorite and defeating him will be a tough task. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top next month.

