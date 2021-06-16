Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson Betting Odds: Who is the favourite to win the fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eddie Hall is due to fight Hafthor Bjornsson this September and many will be wondering who the favourite to win the fight is.

The two are both former World Strongman Champions, but are looking to have a change in career and turn to boxing.

The bout, which is being dubbed the heaviest in boxing history, is set to be a good spectacle, no matter the experience of the two in the ring.

They also have a bit of a feud with each other and this makes the fight even more intense and interesting and fans from both the weightlifting world and the boxing world will be wanting to find out who the winner is.

Read More: Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: Boxing, Date, Tickets, Stats, Odds, Where To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson Betting Odds

Here are the odds that are being offered by various bookmakers:

Eddie Hall: 10/11

Hafthor Bjornsson: 10/11

Draw: 14/1

This emphasises that bookies are finding it very difficult to predict a winner and also that the two are pretty even. It would also be surprising if they drew.

With Bjornsson losing his only professional fight, while Hall has not yet had a professional fight, it is understandable to see why the contest is difficult to predict.

This fight will be a very different one to ones we have seen in the past, as the two are a lot bigger and have a history of tough training due to their Strongman history.

Therefore, we should see a spectacle in which there are a lot more big blows, and which also promises to have a pretty exciting undercard.

Read More: Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: What date is the fight?

We will update this article regularly as the fight draws closer.

You can find all of the latest Boxing News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News