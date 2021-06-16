Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson: How can I watch the fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eddie Hall and Hafthor Bjornsson will be the battle of the giants when the two men face off in September.

Both heavyweight fighters will be stepping into the world of boxing with the Icelandic strongman lifter more familiar with the ring than his opponent is.

In an exhibition fight, Bjornsson took on Simon Vallily in May 2021 which almost ended in humiliation. Also known as 'Thor', Bjornsson was caught with a big left hook which saw him bounce off the ropes.

Fortunately for him, the fight ended as a unanimous draw (UD), which could have had serious implications towards the bout that everyone is talking about.

Hall will be making his professional debut in the world of boxing and will be stepping into the squared circle for the first time - and has been seen training relentlessly hard over on his YouTube channel.

'The Beast' claimed that his friendship with Bjornsson is "irreparable" after the Brit was accused of cheating during the World's Strongest Man competition in 2017, where the former Game of Thrones star refused to shake Hall's hand on the podium.

Despite their lack of experience in the ring, both have tasted success in strong man competition at the highest level, having both been declared as the World's Strongest Man at some point in their careers.

Also, there has been intense scrutiny regarding the current deadlift world record that was set by Bjornsson, which toppled Hall's competitive attempt by 1kg and took place in his own gym.

Where can I watch Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson?

Hall vs Bjornsson will inevitably be televised in some capacity. But at this time, no UK broadcaster has stuck their neck above the water to screen the big clash.

Stick with us here and we will update you as soon as more information becomes available regarding the TV schedule for the bout.

