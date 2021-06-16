Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson Tickets: How to Buy, Price And More

Hafthor Bjornsson and Eddie Hall will collide inside the boxing ring and fans will be wanting to know where they can buy tickets from and how much they will cost.

The two are heading into the ring following a minor feud, and with both of them having such illustrious careers, they are not just attracting fans from the boxing world, but also the Strongman world.

Bjornsson was not just a former world strongman champion who broke world records, but also saw himself involved in the world of acting, as he played the famous role of ‘The Mountain’ in Game of Thrones.

Hall, just like his opponent, was a world strongman champion and the two battling it out in these competitions caused the feud between them to start in the first place.

With the fight arriving this September, the two will be putting in a lot of training to make sure that they come out on top as there is a lot at stake.

Here is all of the latest ticket news surrounding Hall vs Bjornsson:

How can I buy tickets for Eddie Hall vs Hafthor Bjornsson?

The two will be fighting on the 18th September in Las Vegas, Nevada and this is a grand stage for them to be fighting against each other.

There are two ways for boxing fans to buy tickets for the event later this year. One is for fans who want to go to the arena to watch it, however these tickets are not on sale yet. We will provide you with all the information when we have it. What we do know is that ticket sales for the event are set to begin on July 5.



The other tickets fans can buy is via Pay-per-view, and fans can buy these tickets via PPV so that they can watch it from the comfort of their own homes.

The early price PPV sale is now live, with fans given the chance to purchase the event for only $9.99 (£7.99) and they can buy it via this link.

What we do know is that we are in for a good event, and many will no doubt be rushing to buy the tickets as soon as they are released.

