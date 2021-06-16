The Premier League announced the fixture list for the upcoming 2021/22 season on Wednesday.

With Euro 2021 in full swing, the announcement did go slightly under the radar but there were a handful of high-profile opening encounters to whet the appetite ahead of the new campaign.

Chief amongst those is Leeds United's away trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, while Manchester City begin their title defence away at Tottenham Hotspur.

City have struggled against Spurs in recent years and suffered a handful of high-profile defeats - including their Champions League quarter-final epic and Jose Mourinho's masterclass at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2020.

The clash between United and Leeds, meanwhile, will see two fierce rivals lock horns in front of fans again for the first time since the Whites were relegated from the Premier League in 2003.

Now that the fixtures have been announced, fans will already be starting to work out how their clubs will fare in the early weeks of the season.

With that in mind, football.london have created a predictor for supporters to guess the outcomes of the opening seven games, which equates to 70 fixtures in all.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've had a stab at predicting the results across all of those fixtures and the outcome, for the most part was roughly as you'd expect.

However, at the top of the table there was a major shock as Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds stormed into first place ahead of Leicester City in second.

The Foxes typically start the season and fade as the campaign progresses, so perhaps we shouldn't be surprised to see them so close to the summit.

As for the Whites, their form at the tail end of the 2020/21 season clearly left a mark on us.

They took a total of 18 points from 21 available by our predictions, moving clear of Leicester by two points.

Here's the table in full:

