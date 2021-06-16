WWE 2K22: Developers tease fans with blank superstar entrances

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE 2K22 is on the way and the excitement for the next wrestling game could not be any lower.

Why you may ask? Well, 2K games, the game's developers, received intense scrutiny on the back of the previous title, 2K20, which was riddled with glitches and bugs from the day of release.

This did not improve and went on to receive poor reviews from the likes of Metacritic, who scored the game at just 43 and a User Score of 1.6.

As a result of this, 2K cancelled plans altogether for 2K21 and took a year out to make their debut onto next-generation consoles the best that it can possibly be.

We first saw what to expect from 2K22 during the first night of WrestleMania 37, where Rey Mysterio was spotted taking on Cesaro in a short trailer, leaving fans asking a number of questions regarding what is to come in the near future.

But with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S systems in line to run versions of 2K22, it will be interesting to see how much progress 2K have made in revamping the series.

Blank WWE 2K22 superstar entrances

2K attempted to shed some light, and even tease the WWE Universe, by showing certain superstar entrances but with no detail whatsoever in the characters depicting them.

Here is what the game's developers posted on their official Twitter account:

The post was flooded with comments almost instantly - with fans more interested in how the gameplay is rather than the roster itself.

We expect to see those features to be released soon.

