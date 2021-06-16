Serena Williams, Steffi Graf: The top 10 female stars in Wimbledon history

The Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles was first introduced in 1884 and there have been 125 editions of the tournament since.

During that time we’ve seen a plethora of iconic winners, some of which dominated the competition for decades.

With this in mind, here are the top 10 female Wimbledon stars from the Open Era:

Margaret Court

Court still holds the record for most Grand Slam titles won with 24 –– three of which came at Wimbledon.

Her last triumph came in 1970, where she defeated Billie Jean King to become the first woman to complete the Career Grand Slam in the Open Era.

Court was far more of a hard-court specialist, but will still go down as one of the finest female players to ever grace the All England Club.

Maria Sharapova

Sharapova has just a single Wimbledon title to her name, but it was one of the most memorable wins in the history of the competition.

Aged just 17 at the time, the Russian caused a shock upset against the dominant Serena Williams to win her first major title.

It was the beginning of a rise to stardom, which saw Sharapova become one of the most renowned players in tennis history and go on to achieve a Career Grand Slam of her own.

Virginia Wade

Wade remains the last British woman to have won a Wimbledon title, having beaten the Netherlands’ Betty Flippina Stöve in the 1977 final.

The win was memorable for a variety of reasons, not least the fact that this was the tournament’s centenary year and the year of the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen attended the final for the first time since 1962 to watch Wade triumph.

Martina Hingis

A former world number one, Hingis would surely have won countless Wimbledon titles had injuries not blighted her career.

The Swiss star won her only Championship at the All England Club in 1997 as a 16-year-old, beating Jana Novotná in the final.

Hingis remains the youngest Wimbledon winner in Open Era history and the youngest major champion ever.

Chris Evert

Evert reached 34 Slam finals in total –– more than any other player.

10 of these finals came at Wimbledon, though the American was only victorious in three of them.

Overall, the US icon is one of the most consistent players to ever grace the Wimbledon grass, having reached at least the semi-finals 17 times in just 18 appearances.

Venus Williams

Five of Williams’ seven major victories came at Wimbledon and she will forever be remembered as one of the best grass-court players of all time.

Having enjoyed countless battles with her sister Serena, it was Venus who dominated the majority of the 2000s, reaching eight finals in 10 years.

In 2007, ranked 31st in the world at the time, the US star won her fourth title –– making her the lowest-ranked winner ever.

Sitting second in the all-time money list, Williams is often credited with transcending the women’s game, thanks to her power and athleticism on court.

Billie Jean King

Aside from being an advocate for gender equality and a trailblazer for women’s tennis, King enjoyed remarkable success at Wimbledon as well.

The American won six Ladies’ Singles titles, 10 doubles titles and has four mixed-doubles crowns as well.

While some of these wins came during the Amateur Era, King has nonetheless left an enduring legacy at the All England Club.

Steffi Graf

With seven Ladies’ Singles titles at Wimbledon, Graf is joint second on the Open Era list.

From 1991-1996, the German won five titles in six years and is one of the few players to boast a winning record in Wimbledon finals against the great Martina Navratilova.

Admired by both the public and fellow players, both Navratilova and King have previously described Graf as the best women’s player of all time.

Serena Williams

Perhaps the most well-known player in tennis history, Williams has been imperious on the Wimbledon grass for the past 20 years.

In total, Serena has reached 11 finals at the All England Club, winning seven.

As it stands, the 23-time major winner is aiming to equal Court’s Slam record and is chasing an eighth Wimbledon crown in 2021.

Martina Navratilova

With nine Ladies’ Singles titles, Navratilova is the most successful woman in Wimbledon history.

The Czech-American reached the final for nine consecutive years from 1982-1990 and won six consecutive crowns at one stage.

Navratilova also boasts a 100 percent record against Chris Evert in five Wimbledon finals against her rival.

For now, at least, she is undisputedly the greatest grass-court player of the Open Era.

News Now - Sport News