UFC star Georges St-Pierre has revealed he made 'many millions of dollars' at the peak of his career, even without fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The former UFC champion also pocketed a cool $10 million from his mega-fight with Michael Bisping back in November 2017.

St-Pierre (26-2) is widely considered by many to be one of the best MMA fighters in UFC history. But, as it turns out, it seems GSP is also a very shrewd businessman when it comes to re-negotiating his fight contract.

His earnings came up during a recent interview with Wealthsimple Magazine when he was asked to give some financial advice to potential up-and-coming fighters.

“It was in 2008, two fights after I’d become UFC world champion, and my contract with the UFC was going to be up,” St-Pierre said to Wealthsimple Magazine. Other organizations wanted to have me as their poster boy and UFC knew that.

"Like a poker bluff, we said, ‘We don’t want to re-sign before the fight – we want to just finish the contract.'

“We took a big risk. Because it’s like a stock market. Your stock might go up if you’re successful, but it can also go down if you lose.

"But that’s what we decided to do. I always believed in myself, so we took the big risk."

While his earnings pale in comparison to Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, St-Pierre still made the kind of money that most people can only dream of.

St-Pierre added: “So after I won the championship in 2008, I took a big gamble on myself and told UFC I was not going to re-sign with them.

"And then, the day before my fight with Jon Fitch, the UFC came back with a big, crazy contract because they didn’t want me to become a free agent.

"You read I made $400,000 a match? No. I made a lot more than that. A lot more than that. Millions.

"When I was at the peak of my career, I was making many millions of dollars.”

Unlike many others, St-Pierre also feels fortunate to have been able to retire financially secure.

He continued: “I saw the organization sometimes wanted to protect their athletes instead of going for the truth. I’m very lucky and very privileged that I finished on top.

“The reality is most fighters finish broke and broken. They hang there too long. They get brain damage. They go broke.

"I’m very healthy, and I’m wealthy. It’s very rare to find someone that hangs up his gloves and finishes on top like this.”

