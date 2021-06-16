Wales needed a result against Turkey to stand any chance of qualifying through their group.

A 1-1 draw with Switzerland gave them a base to build on but with Italy in their final group match, they knew three points were needed against Turkey in Baku.

They started the match strongly but missed a number of golden opportunities - Aaron Ramsey being guilty on two occasions.

But on the stroke of half-time, they made the breakthrough.

And it featured two of their star players in Gareth Bale and Ramsey.

Bale picked up the ball 30 yards out and produced a delicate chip - similar to what he would on a golf course - into the path of the running Ramsey.

The Juventus midfielder forgot about his two previous misses and controlled the ball well before firing home.

Before the match, Bale insisted that Wales wanted to 'silence' the crowd in Baku, who would largely be supporting Turkey,

“Obviously we’d prefer to be playing in front of 34,000 Wales fans, but it’s not meant to be," Bale said.

“You feed off the atmosphere. Of course, they’re not saying great things, but I guess you want to silence them.

“We’ll feel like the away team in an away stadium and you know you’re going to get a bit more abuse.

“All us footballers have dealt with it in the past, it’s the normal, and you enjoy it.

“If anything it kind of spurs us on to be a bit more ruthless on the pitch, and hopefully we can keep them silent.”

Well, that assist is one way to silence the Turkish fans...

