Derby County transfer rumours: Rams edging closer to sealing Teden Mengi return

Following an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign in the Championship which culminated in his side narrowly avoiding relegation to League One, Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has already started his preparations for next season.

The 35-year-old opted to release four players earlier this week and is still trying to persuade the likes of Martyn Waghorn, Andre Wisdom and Curtis Davies to stay at the club.

Whereas Derby will find it difficult to sign players this summer due to the fact that they are still under a transfer embargo, they may look towards the loan market for inspiration in the coming months.

Providing that they do not have to pay a team a fee as part of a temporary deal, the Rams can still secure the services of an individual based on the current guidelines.

One of the players who Derby are keen to bring back to Pride Park is Teden Mengi who spent the second-half of the previous campaign at the club.

Currently on the books at Manchester United, the defender has yet to make an appearance for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the Premier League due to the presence of Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

Loaned out by the Red Devils to the Rams earlier this year, Mengi featured on nine occasions in the Championship before having his stint cut short due to injury.

In a fresh update concerning the 19-year-old's future, it has been revealed that he could be in line to rejoin Derby.

According to The Athletic, the Rams are closing in on securing Mengi's services for the 2021/22 season as United are willing to part ways with the defender on a temporary basis.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a coup by Derby if they are able to complete a loan deal for Mengi in the coming weeks.

Before having his season curtailed due to a hamstring issue, the defender managed to showcase his talent by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 7.22 during the Rams' 0-0 draw with Barnsley in March.

Providing that Mengi is able to improve his consistency next season, there is no reason why he cannot become a regular starter for Derby in the Championship as they are currently short of options at centre-back following the departures of George Edmundson and Matt Clarke.

By making considerable strides in terms of his development at Pride Park, the teenager will return to Old Trafford as a much more accomplished player in 2022 which in turn could allow him to force his way into Solskjaer's plans for the future.

