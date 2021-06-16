Daily Digest: Sophia Dunkley becomes first Black woman to play Test cricket for England

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: Sophia Dunkley makes cricket history as England face India, Arsenal look set to sign Nikita Parris and Venus Williams receives a wildcard for this year’s Wimbledon.

Sophia Dunkley makes history for England in India Test

All-rounder Sophia Dunkley has made history by becoming the first Black woman to play in a Test match for England.

The 22-year-old was presented with her first cap today by Georgia Elwiss at the County Ground in Bristol.

Dunkley, who has already made 15 T20 international appearances for her country, received words of encouragement from Ebony Rainford-Brent –– the first Black woman to play white-ball cricket for an England side.

Arsenal agree deal to sign Lyon’s Nikita Parris

England star Nikita Parris is set to move to Arsenal from French side Lyon, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The striker is said to have agreed personal terms with the Gunners and is believed to be undergoing a medical soon.

Parris won the treble in her first year in France, including a Champions League title, but has failed to add to that silverware last season.

The 27-year-old, who previously played for Manchester City and Everton, was the all-time top scorer in the Women’s Super League before signing for Lyon in 2019.

Venus Williams given Wimbledon wildcard

Five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams has been awarded a wildcard for this year’s tournament.

The 40-year-old is currently ranked outside the top 100 in the world and has failed to reach beyond the third round of the competition since 2018.

British players Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Francesca Jones and Samantha Murray Sharan have also been given wildcards for the Ladies’ Singles.

Siobhan-Marie O’Connor retires from swimming aged 25

Olympic silver medallist Siobhan-Marie O’Connor has retired from swimming aged just 25 because of struggles with ulcerative colitis.

O’Connor was diagnosed with the “debilitating” condition when she was 16 years old but still claimed silver at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the swimmer said: "Stepping away from the sport I love has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make.

"I'm very disappointed I haven't been able to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, but I'm so proud of all that I've achieved in my career.”

Leah Williamson signs new Arsenal deal

England defender Leah Williamson has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has played over 150 times for the Gunners since making her debut back in 2014.

The centre-back has won a Women’s Super League title, two FA Cups and the Women’s League Cup during her time at the club so far.

Speaking of her new deal, Williamson said: "My football development was my priority and I feel like Arsenal is still the place for me to become the player that I want to be.”

