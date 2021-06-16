Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In the first half of Turkey vs Wales, Gareth Bale showed that he's still world-class.

The Welshman produced a quite sensational dinked pass to Aaron Ramsey, who finished calmly to give his side a huge goal.

While that was the sublime, we saw the ridiculous of Bale in the second half.

With half an hour remaining, Bale went down in the penalty area to win his side a spot-kick.

He had the opportunity to put his side 2-0 up and they would have one foot in the last-16.

However, after a slow run-up, Bale blazed his penalty high and wide.

BBC reporter Jacqui Oatley suggested that Bale had caught himself on the big screen and questioned whether that distracted him.

Before the match, Bale insisted that Wales wanted to 'silence' the crowd in Baku, who would largely be supporting Turkey,

“Obviously we’d prefer to be playing in front of 34,000 Wales fans, but it’s not meant to be," Bale said.

“You feed off the atmosphere. Of course, they’re not saying great things, but I guess you want to silence them.

“We’ll feel like the away team in an away stadium and you know you’re going to get a bit more abuse.

“All us footballers have dealt with it in the past, it’s the normal, and you enjoy it.

“If anything it kind of spurs us on to be a bit more ruthless on the pitch, and hopefully we can keep them silent.”

Missing a penalty like that isn't going to silence the Turkish fans. That's for sure...

