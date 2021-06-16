Gervonta Davis has shot down any talk of fighting Ryan Garcia anytime soon, although he insists the fight will happen but only on his terms.

The 26-year-old is going into next Saturday's clash with Mario Barrios on the back of the best performance of his career against Leo Santa Cruz.

'Tank' is making his first appearance in the super lightweight division after running through some of the best super featherweights in the world with relative ease.

Davis (24-0, 23 KOs), 26, of Baltimore, Maryland, has knocked out each of his last 15 opponents, having previously stopped the likes of Yuriorkis Gamboa, José Pedraza and Liam Walsh.

Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs), 22, of Victorville, California, recently called out Floyd Mayweather's protege after he climbed off the canvas to stop Luke Campbell earlier this year.

However, Davis was quick to shoot down any idea of facing Garcia once he comes through his latest gutcheck.

"I mean, he’s somebody who thinks he runs something and he don’t run nothing, that’s basically what it was," Davis said to The Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. "He thinks he runs the show and we showed him he doesn’t run nothing, even on his side."

As for what's next, Davis also said that he is open to staying at 135 pounds, but will ultimately let his team decide his next steps.

"To be honest, me, personally, I'll probably stay at 130, 135, whatever," said the 26-year-old. "But I'm somebody that again I'm all for like [inaudible], whatever best decision my team makes that we all agree on it as one, then I'm for it.

"I feel like I've got the best team in boxing, I do have the best team in boxing, and we made the best decision with my career.

"I got this far with them, you know, so whatever decision they make, I'm definitely for it, and I'm going to be ready."

Despite his in the ring success, Davis has had his fair share of detractors, having been indicted on a slew of traffic offenses for allegedly running a red light in November 2020.

And the outspoken Davis added: "It’s going to be a time where they wake up, they woke but they’re not actually saying it but they definitely woke!

"There’s some haters out there but eventually they’ll have to get on the bandwagon."

