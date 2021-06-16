Celtic latest news: Three key players could stay despite rebuild reports

A report in The Athletic has suggested that only a few current first-team stars are expected to stay at Celtic this summer.

What's the latest Celtic news?

Given the problems endured last season as Rangers walked to a Scottish Premiership title win, the idea of a first-team rebuild was mooted months ago.

Indeed, the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer have been strongly linked with moves away and, even back in August, former manager Neil Lennon admitted some of his players didn't want to be at the club.

With a new manager in tow, a revamp certainly looks required.

Who could stay at Celtic?

According to the report, the likes of James Forrest, Callum McGregor and David Turnbull (all part of Scotland's squad at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament) are among the few current stars likely to remain as part of Ange Postecoglou’s new set-up.

Interestingly, they cite the trio as potentially important parts of a 4-3-3 system the Australian could deploy next season after deep-diving into the 55-year-old's tactical profile.

Have they been linked away before?

Following an impressive debut season on an individual basis for Turnbull despite the problems around him, the former Motherwell midfielder has been linked with a quick-fire move to Aston Villa.

McGregor, meanwhile, was touted as potential target for Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City and Forrest saw his season blighted by injury problems last time out with ankle problems causing him to miss 38 games.

How important is it they stay?

With widespread changes looking likely, ensuring Postecoglou has a degree of experience to rely on looks a sensible idea.

Indeed, Turnbull is only at the start of his Celtic career and managed to score six goals while registering five assists in only twenty league starts, leading the way for key passes per game (2.7, via WhoScored).

At only 21, he looks to be someone the club can build around, particularly with the likes of Ryan Christie linked away.

Forrest and McGregor are seasoned veterans with more left to give too. Neither are yet 30 yet have won multiple league titles, so having them to rely on could be key for Postecoglou in the early stages of his reign at the club.

Could anybody else stay?

Tom Rogic had been expected to leave the club (as per Football Insider in February) though has worked with Postecoglou before during their time together with the Australian national team.

Speaking to the same publication recently, pundit Gabby Agbonlahor backed the midfielder to remain in Glasgow.

“If you’re Rogic, then he’s the perfect manager that you want to come and resurrect your Celtic career," he said.

“He’ll know exactly the best position to play him in and how to get the best out of him.

“We’ll probably see a better Rogic and one that plays more in the team next season.”

