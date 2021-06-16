Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It’s fantastic to see Christian Eriksen making a miraculous recovery from his cardiac arrest on Saturday.

The Denmark midfielder collapsed to the turf in the 40th minute of their Euro 2020 opener against Finland.

After receiving lengthy treatment on the pitch, Eriksen was eventually taken to a local hospital to continue his recovery.

On Tuesday, the Inter Milan man took to Instagram to share a thumbs-up selfie and the following message:

"Hello everyone. Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family. I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark. Best Christian."

It was fantastic to hear and the only thing that really mattered.

Whether UEFA were right to allow Denmark and Finland to finish the match after such a traumatic experience is a different matter altogether.

Well, as they did finish that match in Copenhagen, the other game in their group was also kicking off.

And it took Romelu Lukaku just 10 minutes to score for Belgium against Russia and he subsequently paid tribute to his Inter teammate.

He ran over to the camera and shouted ‘Chris, I love you.’

It was beautiful.

But Lukaku isn’t finished there.

Despite the recovery of Eriksen, he wants his side to perform a heart-warming gesture in their game against Denmark.

"After ten minutes of the match we will put the ball in touch to applaud," Lukaku said.

"Several players from our country have played with him but we will be there to win and that is the most important."

What a beautiful moment that will be for Denmark's No.10.

Denmark desperately need something from the game having lost to Finland after the match resumed.

Meanwhile, Belgium are in control of the group after beating Russia 3-0 in their first game with Lukaku bagging a brace.

