Wolves transfer rumours: Experienced player moves one step closer to the exit door at Molineux

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio appears to be closing in on a move to Roma after agreeing personal terms with the Serie A side, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest news involving Patricio?

Patricio has been linked with Roma since last month, and it now seems that he has moved a step closer to leaving the Premier League this summer.

The 33-year-old has reportedly agreed to join the club on a three-year contract, and Wolves are now negotiating a fee with the Serie A outfit. It is understood that both parties are optimistic that a deal will be finalised shortly.

What were Patricio's stats in 2020/21?

Wolves had an underwhelming campaign in 2020/21, and it is fair to say that Patricio was not at his brilliant best.

The experienced shot-stopper did keep 10 clean sheets in his 37 league appearances, but this was three fewer than he managed in the previous season.

His save percentage was not particularly impressive either, as it was down at 68.6% for the term in the league (via FBREF). Of the 15 other goalkeepers to play 30 or more times in the Premier League this year, 12 had a higher save percentage than Patricio's.

How has Patricio fared at the Euros so far?

Patricio enjoyed a comfortable start to the European Championships, as Portugal scored three late goals to see off Hungary 3-0 in Budapest.

However, he did have one wobbly moment when he let in a shot at his near post from Szabolcs Schon in the second half. Luckily for Patricio, his blushes were spared by the offside flag, but that incident could act as a reminder that he needs to maintain a high level of concentration if Portugal are going to make it into the latter stages of the tournament.

Have Wolves got Patricio's replacement lined up already?

It seems that they might do, and once again, Jorge Mendes looks set to be heavily involved.

The super-agent represents Patricio, so is currently trying to help the 94-cap international secure his move to Roma, but it appears that he is not going to leave Wolves in the lurch.

Mendes is keen to move another of his clients, Jose Sa, over to Molineux from Olympiacos. Sa is fresh off the back of winning the Greek title this year, as he kept 13 clean sheets in 23 matches during the regular season, and Wolves' new manager Bruno Lage is believed to be a fan of the 28-year-old, so a move to the Midlands for Sa could be in the offing.

