West Bromwich Albion transfer news: Baggies set to sanction 19-year-old's departure

Whilst off-the-field matters have dominated the headlines at the Hawthorns in recent weeks due to West Bromwich Albion's prolonged search for a new manager, the club have already started their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

As a result of the fall-out from their relegation to the Championship, the Baggies decided to cut ties with a host of players who ultimately struggled to deliver the goods last season.

Meanwhile, the imminent departures of loanees Okay Yokuslu, Mbaye Diagne, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has left the Baggies short of options.

Currently unwilling to draft in any incomings due to the fact that they have yet to fill their managerial vacancy, it will be intriguing to see how West Brom line-up when the 2021/22 campaign kicks off in August.

One of the players who would have been hoping to force his way into contention for a place in the Baggies' match-day squad in the coming months is academy graduate Josh Griffiths.

However, after recently being linked with moves to several League One sides, an update has now emerged concerning the goalkeeper's future.

According to the Express & Star, West Brom are willing to allow Griffths to leave the club on a temporary basis this summer.

It is understood that Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Lincoln City all want to secure his services whilst Cheltenham Town are also interested in bringing the shot-stopper back to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Griffiths produced a plethora of impressive displays for the Robins last season as he helped the club achieve promotion to League One by keeping 21 clean-sheets in 44 appearances.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas Griffiths did manage to improve considerably as a player during the previous campaign, he may not be ready to feature at Championship level at this stage of his career and thus it could be a wise move by West Brom to loan him out again.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of competing at League Two level, the shot-stopper will now be handed the opportunity to prove his worth in the third-tier.

In order to aide Griffiths' development, it is imperative that West Brom send him to a side who will be able to guarantee him regular first-team football next season as a failure to do so could have a negative impact on his fortunes.

Providing that the teenager is able to hit the ground running later this year at a new club, there is no reason why he cannot force his way into the Baggies' plans for the future when he eventually returns to the Hawthorns.

