Rangers transfer news: Champions set to miss out on Bright Osayi-Samuel again

Rangers are once again set to miss out on Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

The report suggests the Scottish champions have approached Turkish giants Fenerbahce over a potential move for the 23-year-old, having missed out on his services when he initially left Queen Park Rangers.

However, the Istanbul club are believed to have indicated that they have no interest in selling the player this summer.

How big a blow is this?

Given Rangers are thought to have attempted to sign him twice, it seems reasonably fair to assume Osayi-Samuel is highly thought of by those at Ibrox.

Predominately a right-winger, the former Blackpool youngster could well have offered Steven Gerrard more competition on that flank amid suggestions Ianis Hagi could leave the club this summer.

What are Osayi-Samuel's statistics?

Since moving to Turkey, the forward has undoubtedly struggled.

According to WhoScored data, he averages far fewer shots per game (0.7 to 1.3) than he did in the Championship during the first half of the season, as well as fewer key passes (0.6 to 1).

Clearly, it's hard to be too critical of that considering this is a young player adapting to a new league and, with all due respect to the Scottish Premiership, there is an argument to suggest the Turkish Super Lig is of a higher quality.

With that in mind, perhaps judging Osayi-Samuel solely on what he's done for Fenerbahce would be slightly unfair. After all, Ryan Kent's rapid improvement when swapping the Championship for the Premiership in 2018/19 would suggest it can be a fairly manageable transition.

Do Rangers need a right-winger?

With Hagi linked away, it does look like an area in which the club could strengthen.

While Rangers don't exactly struggle for firepower, Joe Aribo is the only other recognised option there and, without Hagi, Gerrard would lose his most prolific source of assists.

To suggest the Scottish champions desperately need another winger would be a touch hyperbolic considering their success in the season just gone but, to build on their title win, it does look like an area in which they could do with investment.

What have the pundits said about Osayi-Samuel?

Speaking on Sky Sports back in December, EFL pundit Don Goodman predicted a big future for the player.

“This fella, I think he will go to the next level," he said (via HITC).

“I don’t think I have a shadow of a doubt that he will go to the next level."

