Tottenham transfer news: Alasdair Gold shares insight on summer budget

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alasdair Gold has shared some fresh insight as to the kind of funds Tottenham Hotspur will be able to access ahead of what looks like a summer rebuild while answering a Q&A on football.london.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

With Fabio Parataci appointed as the club's Managing Director and Paulo Fonseca expected to be installed as the club's new manager, changes are afoot at Spurs.

Paulo Fonseca is ON THE VERGE of becoming the new Spurs boss! Hear what Tottenham fans are saying on The Football Terrace...

However, despite the fact the club have been linked with signing a new defender as well as the likes of Danny Ings and Max Aarons, Gold has suggested the club are unlikely to be spending big money this summer.

"Unless there's a big injection of cash (stadium naming rights or a currently unwanted Kane sale), I'd be surprised if we see any huge transfer fees paid this summer by Spurs and most clubs out there," he wrote.

"The money just isn't there after the pandemic and as you say, much of the sales Tottenham would be interested in are not going to bring in mega money."

Is this much of a surprise?

Not really, no.

Back in March, Football Insider revealed that the club were likely to lean on super-agent Jorge Mendes ahead of the transfer window in an effort to draft in reinforcements. Within that report, they claimed Mendes' widespread network of players could be called on in potential loan-to-buy deals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

How could Spurs raise money this summer?

Clearly, selling Harry Kane (who is thought to have asked for a move away from the club) would be a quick-fire way of raising funds given his reportedly huge price tag.

Still, with the England captain proving to be the beating heart of the Spurs attack yet again, attempting to cash in on him during a period of unrest amongst sections of the support is likely to prove to be deeply unpopular.

Elsewhere, the likes of Davison Sanchez, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Serge Aurier have all been linked with moves away.

1 of 15 What was Tottenham's heaviest victory in the Premier League last season? 6-1 5-2 3-0 4-0

Who else have Spurs been linked with?

In need of a boost after a largely miserable season for the club, players such as Joaquin Correa, Domenico Berardi and Marcus Thuram have all been touted as potential targets.

Indeed, defensive issues plagued Spurs for much of the campaign, leading to links with the likes of Joachim Andersen of Lyon after his impressive season on loan at Fulham despite their relegation.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News