Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid after 16 years at the club.

The Spanish defender's contract expires at the end of the season and he will reveal in a press conference on Thursday that he's seeking a new challenge.

A club statement on Wednesday evening said: "Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez.

"Next, Sergio Ramos will appear before the media at a telematic press conference."

So, where next for Ramos?

He's been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United but also a move to the Chinese Super League.

Despite being 35, Ramos is still capable of playing at a high level - although he did suffer from injuries during the 2020/21 season.

But he wasn't fit enough to make Spain's Euro 2020 squad, despite Luis Enrique only picking 24 players from a possible 26.

After that decision, Enrique said: "Ramos has not been able to compete this season, he has not been able to train with the group.

"I clearly see that it’s a complicated decision. I recommended that he be selfish and that he regains his level to play in his club and in the national team."

