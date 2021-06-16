Aston Villa transfer news: Title winner closing in on Villa Park transfer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Inter Milan wing-back Ashley Young could be set for a return to Aston Villa this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

What's the latest transfer news involving Young?

The Italian giants are willing to allow Young to leave this summer, and he has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Watford and Burnley have shown interest in the utility player, and now Villa have entered the race to secure his signature, 10 years after they let Young move on to join Manchester United.

How did Young fare in his first spell at Villa?

Young previously spent four-and-a-half years at Villa between 2007 and 2011, and was a standout performer for the side.

He featured in 190 matches in all competitions for the Villans, scoring 37 goals and providing 59 assists.

His performances caught the eye of one of the biggest clubs in Europe, as he moved to Old Trafford for £16.2m in 2011.

What were Young's stats in 2020/21?

The 35-year-old has been at Inter for the last 18 months, and in his first full season at the club in 2020/21, he won the league title with Antonio Conte's team.

Young, who earns £91,000-a-week, made 26 top-flight appearances this term, registering four assists and then scoring his only goal of the campaign on the final day in a thumping 5-1 victory over Udinese.

With Young playing his part across the course of the season, Inter finished the year 12 points clear of their nearest rivals to pick up their first championship in 11 years.

1 of 10 Who was Martin O'Neill's record signing during his time at Villa? Nigel Reo-Coker Fabian Delph James Milner Steve Sidwell

What could Young bring to Villa Park?

Since leaving Villa a decade ago, Young has gone on to win numerous trophies in his career. While at United he won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Europa League and the League Cup, before adding a Scudetto to his collection at Inter last month.

There can be little doubt that he has developed a winning mentality, and this is exactly what Villa's owners Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris will want to see at Villa Park next year.

The duo have ambitions plans as they want Villa to be challenging for a top four spot moving forwards, and to achieve this they will need players in their ranks who are used to competing at the top end of the table.

Young has been battling for silverware regularly over the last 10 years, and his big-game experience alongside his winning mentality would be a big boost for Villa in their push for a European place in 2021/22.

News Now - Sport News