Harry Kane: Daniel Levy 'adamant' about Man City target's price-tag

According to journalist Dean Jones, Daniel Levy is adamant that Tottenham's Harry Kane will only be sold if the club receive a bid north of £150m this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

As reported by Sky Sports last month, Spurs captain Kane has expressed his desire to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The report suggested that Premier League clubs including Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in the 27-year-old talisman.

What has Dean Jones said about Daniel Levy's stance on Kane?

Jones has revealed that Levy is adamant that it would take an offer north of £150m to sell Kane, although the journalist suggested that if a lower offer were to arrive it would have to be considered.

Speaking to The Football Terrace, Jones said, "Levy is adamant it will take more than £150m for him to sell Harry Kane, that is all I can tell you, that's where he is sitting right now.

"That's fine, but if Man City on the table put down £110m as an offer, that changes things because suddenly it's real and Harry Kane knows there's an offer of £110m on the table. Spurs have that money there waiting and it's not hypothetical anymore and you have to actually consider it."

Jones added, "Until now he's been able to dismiss it because there's never been anything actually come in for Harry Kane."

Will Man City launch a bid for Kane this summer?

According to Jones, yes.

The journalist believes that Pep Guardiola's side will submit a bid to sign the prolific centre-forward to test Levy's resolve this summer.

Jones told The Football Terrace, "I do think City will make a bid for Harry Kane, because you need to test Daniel Levy's resolve. He seems a little bit all over the place at the moment in his decision making and I think that'll give City some hope."

Can anyone stop City if they sign Kane?

If Man City were to clinch Kane's signature, it is hard to see anyone beating them to the Premier League title in the 2021/22 campaign.

Guardiola's side topped the table last term despite playing without a natural centre-forward at times.

Kane's 23 goals were enough to earn him the Premier League Golden Boot for the third time in his career. He was also awarded with the Playmaker of the Season trophy after topping the assist charts with 14 to his name.

The England captain's ability on the ball and his potency in front of goal would make him the perfect option for City, who could become unstoppable with the addition of Kane.

