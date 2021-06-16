Man Utd transfer news: Anthony Martial could be sold this summer

Manchester United will try and sell Anthony Martial this summer, according to transfer expert Dean Jones.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones revealed that United were likely to attempt to move the Frenchman on during the transfer window, though did hint that any move could be difficult.

"I think it's something they've persisted with for quite a long time," he said from the 23:07 mark onwards.

"Martial's got obvious quality, he just doesn't fit into where the club are heading right now."

"I do think feel like this is probably the year for Martial [to leave] but the biggest difficultly is finding a club for him and getting the values that they want," Jones continues from 23:40.

"It's going to be a difficult negotiation, I think."

How many goals has Martial scored for United?

After initially making a huge impact for the club after a shock move from Monaco in the summer of 2015, Martial has largely flattered to deceive.

Across 258 appearances, he's scored 78 goals while laying on a further 50 assists, bagging only seven times in 36 outings last time out.

With Edinson Cavani signed on for another year, Jadon Sancho strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford and Mason Greenwood emerging as a genuine starter, the 25-year-old doesn't appear to have a natural place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attack.

Why could it be difficult to sell Martial this summer?

Given the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Martial's indifferent form, it does seem unlikely that United will be able to command as big a fee as they paid for him.

Having agreed a deal that could rise to £58m for Monaco over half a decade ago now, it'd be fair to suggest the Frenchman's stock has dropped.

Reportedly (via SpotRac) on a contract that seems him earn £250k-per-week that still has three years to run, trying to find a club willing to pay that kind of money seems difficult in a post-pandemic market.

What does Solskjaer think of Martial?

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast last week, Duncan Castles revealed that the United boss had grown tired of Martial's attitude.

"Anthony Martial is to be sacrificed should they get this new forward in," he said (via The Sun).

"Solskjaer is tired of his attitude and hasn't been impressed with his goal production and general knitting into the team this season."

