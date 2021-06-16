West Ham United quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about the Irons' 2020/21 campaign?

West Ham United's rise to prominence during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign was nothing short of spectacular.

Under the guidance of manager David Moyes, the Hammers managed to defy all the odds to seal a sixth-place finish in the top-flight.

It looked as if it could have been another season to forget for West Ham when they suffered defeat in their opening two Premier League fixtures to Newcastle United and Arsenal.

However, the decision to secure the services of Jesse Lingard earlier this year turned out to be somewhat of masterstroke by Moyes as the Manchester United loanee made a profound impact on the club's fortunes.

As well as providing his team-mates with five assists, the England international also managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions as he helped the Hammers secure a place in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, the likes of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek excelled in the heart of the Irons' midfield whilst Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini both produced memorable moments for the club.

With West Ham looking to build upon their success by pushing on next season, it will be intriguing to see whether Moyes opts to bolster his squad during the transfer window.

Here, in our dedicated Hammers quiz, we have decided to take a look back on the club's impressive 2020/21 campaign.

How many games did West Ham win in the Premier League last season? Who knocked the Irons out of the FA Cup?

Test out your knowledge below and then share your scores with fellow Hammers fans!

