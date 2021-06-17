Nottingham Forest transfer news: Reds linked with swoop for Wycombe forward Uche Ikpeazu

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to avoid a repeat of their underwhelming 2020/21 campaign next season under the guidance of manager Chris Hughton.

A key reason behind the Reds' struggles in the Championship was their failure to deliver the goods in an attacking sense.

During the 46 league games that they played, Forest only managed find the back of the net on 37 occasions which was a woeful return.

With Lyle Taylor recently being linked with a move to Stoke City, the Reds will almost certainly need to bolster their options up-front if they are to have any chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the second-tier next year.

Taking this into consideration, it is hardly a surprise that Hughton is seemingly looking into the possibility of drafting in a player who featured regularly at this level last season.

According to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, Forest are reportedly keeping tabs on Wycombe Wanderers forward Uche Ikpeazu ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

The 26-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Middlesbrough, Millwall and Derby County, scored six goals for the Chairboys in the Championship during the previous campaign and also provided his team-mates with four assists.in 31 appearances.

Considering that Ikpeazu's current deal set to run until 2023, Wycombe could demand a sizeable fee for the forward.

Despite producing a number of impressive displays for the Chairboys, the six-foot two-inch forward was unable to prevent the club from suffering relegation to League One in May.

Whilst he will be guaranteed game-time at Adams Park later this year, Ikpeazu may feel as if a move to a Championship side will provide him with the opportunity to progress as a player.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Forest clearly need to freshen up their attacking options by bringing in some new players, they ought to think twice about swooping for Ikpeazu.

A lack of consistency last season resulted in the forward registering a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.59 in the second-tier as he only managed illustrate glimpses of his talent.

Ikpeazu's underwhelming return in terms of goals at this level will also be a concern for the Reds as they cannot afford to make the same mistakes when it comes to recruitment.

Therefore, instead of battling Middlesbrough, Millwall and Derby for the forward's signature, Forest should look into drafting in an individual who knows exactly what it takes to score on a regular basis at this level.

