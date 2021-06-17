You just can’t keep Cristiano Ronaldo out of the headlines at Euro 2020.

Even before he’d stepped foot on the pitch, he caused Coca-Cola to lose $4 billion in shares after he moved two bottles in a press conference and urged everyone to ‘drink water.’

Little did the Portuguese legend know quite how much of a stir that would cause.

The following day, Ronaldo did his talking on the pitch.

His two goals for Portugal against Hungary not only sealed a 3-0 victory but saw him become the top goalscorer in European Championships history.

But despite all the headlines, it seems not everyone knows who Ronaldo is.

That’s because a video of Ronaldo attempting to enter the Puskas Arena ahead of the match against Hungary is going viral.

A security guard calls back Ronaldo to double-check his pass and to ensure he wasn’t trespassing.

How awkward must he have felt when he read the name ‘CRISTIANO RONALDO’ on the lanyard?

In fairness, with everyone having to wear masks these days, perhaps the security guard just didn’t recognise Ronaldo. But at least he’s doing his job properly…

Back to Euro 2020 and Ronaldo will be hoping he can add to his European Championship goal tally against Germany on Saturday.

With France beating the Germans on Tuesday, Portugal know a draw may well be enough to seal passage to the last-16 ahead of a clash against France.

However, Ronaldo and co. will be looking for a second victory that would guarantee their space in the last-16.

You wouldn’t bet against Ronaldo making headlines once again, would you?

