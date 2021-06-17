4-time World Champion Alain Prost has suggested that this season's Constructors' battle could go the way of Red Bull thanks to Sergio Perez's better performances compared to Valtteri Bottas.

The F1 paddock heads to France this weekend for round 7 of the championship and both Red Bull and Mercedes will be looking to take a chunk out of the other in the fight for the Constructors' crown.

Certainly, it's Red Bull in the ascendancy at the moment after wins in Monaco and Baku, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez sharing the victories between them as the Mexican picked up the pieces in Azerbaijan following his team-mate's puncture and crash from the lead.

Indeed, Perez is really starting to pick up momentum in the Red Bull and former McLaren driver Prost thinks that the extra points he looks set to earn, in contrast to a struggling Valtteri Bottas right now, could give Red Bull the edge when it comes to the final tallies in the championship:

“It’s difficult to say who’s going to win, but the first thing is it’s going to be a nice battle,” Prost told the F1 Nation podcast.

“I think Red Bull and Max are in better shape, in my opinion today, but it’s always a long season and that can reverse differently. But for one or two reasons [I think they could win the title].

“First of all, Sergio Perez is starting to do a good job so it’s going to be a big help. I don’t think he’s going to be a strength for Red Bull but more help.

“Valtteri [Bottas] is not, psychologically it’s a very difficult situation.

“I like Valtteri as a person and this must be quite tough, to be in a team like this, but you could see that the psychology of the teams [is difficult].

“Before you had a very nervous Red Bull team and very up and down.

“And then you can see some different things at Mercedes, some small mistakes, some misunderstandings, some very nervous reactions from Toto [Wolff], for example.

“They could never see that before, so things can change and that can make the difference, in my opinion, during the year.”

