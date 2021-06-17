WWE Superstars Baron Corbin and Xavier Woods, as well as WWE Official Adam Pearce, appear to be teasing a return of the King of the Ring tournament.

Currently, 'King Corbin' wears the crown - no pun intended - but recent storylines have seen Shinsuke Nakamura trying to dethrone him.

Furthermore, Woods has said for many years that winning King of the Ring is a career goal of his.

This week, on WWE's The Bump, Kayla Braxton asked Corbin if he's feeling the heat of the throne, and he gave a very interesting answer.

"No, I think that everybody’s kind of had their eye on it, just like people do with championship titles,” The King said of his status.

"But the tournament is what’s necessary to wear that crown, and I won it. If you want a shot, you talk to somebody, maybe cry to a few people, and try to get another tournament set up.

"Xavier Woods, I would love to face him in that tournament, absolutely. It could be in the finals, it could be first round.

"I mean, his dream will be cut short, but I’m happy to do it. I’m happy to defend it in the right circumstances."

Following Corbin's interview, Pearce picked up on his comments and suggested that fans should 'stay turned'.

"I know that I have had many conversations with @BaronCorbinWWE on this very topic. Stay tuned," he tweeted.

Woods, unsurprisingly, saw that tweet and politely asked for a King of the Ring tournament to take place, writing:

"Since I couldn’t get my logical match against reckoning it would be greeeaaaatttttt if we could get this one right. GIVE ME A #KOTR TOURNAMENT. please and thank you sir."

Pearce's response added further fuel to the fire, as he tweeted back: "Should a #KOTR Tournament come to pass, it wouldn’t just be for you. It’d be for us all, my friend."

Well, we're certainly excited now!

WWE continues this week with Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News