Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ticket prices have been released for Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s third fight next month in Las Vegas – and boxing fans better start saving now if they want to be one of the lucky ones in attendance.

The cheapest seat for the fight on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena – in the venue’s upper dome – will set fans back a cool $505 (approx £361), according to the Daily Star.

Ringside seats, meanwhile, are an eye-watering $3,505 (approx £2,505).

Despite this, promoter Bob Arum says tickets are selling quicker than the previous fights between the pair.

Fury and Wilder will battle once more for the WBC and The Ring Magazine world heavyweight championships, after the American invoked his rematch clause having lost the WBC title to The Gypsy King last February.

Wilder’s corner threw in the towel in the seventh round, after he was knocked down numerous times while bleeding from the mouth and ear.

At Tuesday’s press conference, the 35-year-old spoke briefly and refused any questions, before returning to his seat and putting headphones back on.

He said: “I’d like to thank my lord and saviour, Jesus Christ. I’d like to thank my amazing team and I’d like to thank my strong legal team as well.

“Look, enough said. Time to cut off his head. Because on July 24th, there will be bloodshed.”

Fury was typically more vocal and fired several shots at his long-time rival, guaranteeing he will take Wilder down quicker than last year’s fight.

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location Stats And More

“Deontay Wilder’s a one-trick pony. He’s got one-punch power, we all know that. What I’m going to do to Deontay Wilder this time, is I’m going to run him over as if I’m an 18-wheeler and he’s a human being.

“I don’t believe he’s mentally, physically or emotionally involved in this fight. I think he’s doing it for the wrong reasons and when people do things for the wrong reasons, they always wind up getting hurt.

“We’ll see on fight night if I can run him over quicker than round 7, and I think I do, for sure.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Their first fight in 2018 ended in a split-decision draw having gone the full 12 rounds, with Fury memorably beating the count in the final round.

News Now - Sport News