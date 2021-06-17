Rangers transfer news: More Premier League interest in Glen Kamara emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Watford are in talks with Rangers over a potential move for Glen Kamara this summer, according to journalist Gianluigi Longari on Twitter.

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

Back in April, GIVEMESPORT revealed that the 25-year-old was chasing a new contract at Ibrox after forming a huge part of their recent success with former club Arsenal weighing up a move.

Despite a strong season at Ibrox, the Finland international is yet to sign a new deal and, now, Watford are said to be talking to Rangers over a potential move.

Still, he isn't thought to be the newly-promoted Premier League side's priority with the Vicarage Road outfit focusing on a potential deal for Lens' Seko Fofana.

Could Kamara really leave Rangers?

Speaking on The Go Radio Football Show earlier this month, former Ibrox star Barry Ferguson suggested Kamara could be sold given his contract is currently set to expire in the summer of 2023.

If the club are realistically going to command a big fee for their midfielder, allowing him to enter the final year of his deal seems unwise.

“And if not you need to go and cash in, and bring in another midfielder," he said (via The Scottish Sun).

“Kamara will be going into the final 12 months of his contract (next summer) and has already been offered a new contract.

"You don't want players going into the final 12 months."

Have Rangers talked to Kamara about a new deal?

In March, the player did suggest talks had begun over an extension though, clearly, nothing has yet developed on that front.

"There's been some talks," he said (via The Scottish Sun).

"The season's been good, obviously we've just become champions.

"It's been a success so far. I still have two years left on my contract.

"There's still time over the summer to see what will happen."

How important is Kamara to Rangers?

Making 28 league appearances during their title-winning campaign, no outfield player to have have featured in more than 3 games produced a higher pass completion rate than Kamara (90.5%, via WhoScored).

Speaking to The Sun in November 2019, pundit Michael Stewart credited him with helping transform the club's midfield alongside Ryan Jack and Steven Davis.

What has Steven Gerrard said about Glen Kamara's contract?

Even as far back as December 2020, Ibrox chief Steven Gerrard was calling on the club to extend Kamara's deal.

"In terms of Glen Kamara, it is where it is," he said (via Glasgow Live).

"It’s pretty simple, it’s my job to advise when I think people deserve to be rewarded, it’s my job to advise when I predict there’s a lot of noise around a certain individual. I’m obviously trying to protect the club, the board, the team and everyone from a situation where we could lose one of our best players."

