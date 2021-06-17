Russia's Stanislav Cherchesov goes against Cristiano Ronaldo and drinks Coca-Cola in presser

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo caused a stir earlier this week when he removed two Coca Cola bottles in front of him before a press conference.

"Agua! (Water!)”, he said, before replacing the two bottles with a bottle of water.

Ronaldo's actions appeared to have a massive impact, with Marca reporting that Coca-Cola went from being worth $242 billion to $238 billion.

That equates to a $4 billion loss after Ronaldo's gesture.

Manuel Locatelli, who was the hero on Wednesday evening for Italy as they beat Switzerland 3-0, followed in Ronaldo's footsteps by doing the same in his post-match press conference.

But one man who hasn't disregarded Coca-Cola like Ronaldo and Locatelli is Russia boss, Stanislav Cherchesov.

Cherchesov was not swayed by Ronaldo's actions and decided to drink one of the Coca-Cola bottles in front of him in his press conference before Russia's game against Finland.

Georgi Dzhikiya said to Cherchesov, per RT journalist Liam Tyler: "Didn't you see what Ronaldo did? He got rid of it."

Cherchesov didn't care at all though as he continued to drink the bottle.

No one show Ronaldo...

Russia desperately needed three points in their match against Finland having beaten beaten 3-0 by Belgium last weekend.

And they would manage to get the victory, Aleksey Miranchuk's second half winner sealing a 1-0 win.

Cherchesov praised his side after their win.

"The players were a real team today," Cherchesov said, per RT. "They fulfilled what they had to do and got the win.

"The formation I chose, I think, was right. To break down their defense, we needed to use the wings and we did. The plan worked."

Italy DEMOLISH Switzerland with Locatelli masterclass!

Russia are now on the brink of qualifying for the last-16.

Cherchesov's side will be looking to beat Denmark in their final group game, although a draw may be enough to see them qualify from Group B.

