Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Euro 2020 is in full swing now as we step into the second round of fixtures of the group stages.

The groups are already starting to take shape but we are yet to see any results that could be considered a bona fide upset.

Group A kicked off their second round of fixtures yesterday with Wales easing past Turkey and Italy once again showing their superiority with a run-of-the-mill win over Switzerland.

Elsewhere, Russia snuck past Finland in a thoroughly forgettable game to notch their first win of the Championships.

So, on an action packed day, here are the five things you may have missed in the melée.

1. Gareth Bale's penalty ended up being a double miss

Before we go any further, let it be known that Gareth Bale was simply sublime last night. He pulled the strings for the Welsh and bossed the game, setting up Aaron Ramsey with a quite sumptuous ball over the top.

However, his performance did lurch, only for a moment, from stupendous to stupid in a mad-hat 30 seconds in the second half.

Having blazed a penalty over the bar - in the process becoming the meme of the day - Bale then nearly stole in to snatch a goal from the sluggish keeper who took far too long to clear his lines.

What a way to make amends that would have been.

2. Bomb scare at Italy v Switzerland

Italy cruised to yet another comfortable victory last night with no frills and no fuss.

The drama came from elsewhere after there was a reported bomb scare outside the Stadio Olimpico that saw Italian police rushed to the scene.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the suspicious device, spotted in a parked car, was an explosive. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

3. Danny Ward's elite s***housery

Bale's aforementioned penalty fiasco saw Turkey pile the pressure on Wales as they went in search of an equaliser with the men in yellow clinging on at times.

They had to dig deep to keep Turkey out and goalkeeper Danny Ward can be proud of the role he played.

With the clock ticking away, Ward controlled a bouncing ball in his own area before inviting the approach of an opponent.

The following awkward step-over and pick up was a thing of mangled beauty before he then high-fives his frustrated enemy to pop a s***house cherry on top.

Top stuff Danny, top stuff.

4. Leonardo Spinazzola's ridiculous speed

Kylian Mbappe? Daniel James? Raheem Sterling? Nope.

Leonardo Spinazzola recorded the fastest sprint speed thus far at Euro 2020 after he was clocked at a frightening 33.8 km/h

5. Turkey's Yusuf Yazıcı's cheeky back heel

Turkey have a nightmare start to their campaign and are well on course to being dumped out of the tournament.

However, one bright spot came when Yazıcı bypassed the Welsh midfield with a single backward swoop of his foot.

It doesn't win any points or get the Turks out of their hole, but it made for good viewing.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News