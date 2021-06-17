Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven made her WWE main roster debut on Monday night.

She accompanied the returning Eva Marie to the ring for what was supposed to be 'The Eva-lution's' first match in almost five years.

But instead, it was Piper who stunned the WWE Universe, entering the squared circle to decimate Naomi in a matter of minutes.

It's fair to say then, that Marie and Niven made a serious statement on the Red Brand.

But Piper's impressive debut will come as no shock to fans who watched her in NXT UK.

The Scottish star is renowned as one of the best female wrestlers in the world, so her call-up to RAW is well deserved.

However, some people attempted to ruin Niven's impressive debut by body-shaming her on social media.

Unfortunately, this kind of thing is rife online, but it's important for anyone who suffers abuse to rise above it - and that's exactly what Piper has done.

She tweeted a short statement responding to the trolls on Wednesday evening, which reads:

"Successful big people are often met with this because we remind people of their own shortcomings, they want to believe that success is only for the 'perfect people' and that’s why they didn’t achieve their dreams and we prove them wrong.

"Don’t even worry about them, I don’t."

Niven wasn't the only WWE Superstar to react to the trolls on social media, with Mia Yim writing:

"The body shaming is disgusting. Y’all bold behind the screens. It costs nothing to be kind."

Charlotte Flair, Bronson Reed and Nash Carter all responded to her message, sharing support. You can see their tweets below.

These WWE Superstars should be commended for their response to social media trolls. There is absolutely no room for this kind of abuse online and we should all be working to stamp it out.

WWE continues this week with Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

