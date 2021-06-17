Warzone Season 4: Patch Notes Live: Bug Fixes, Weapons, Attachments and More

Warzone Season 4 has arrived and is taking the gaming community by storm.

In the build-up to the big launch, there had been plenty of speculation regarding what would be included and the alterations that would be made by Raven Software, the game's developers.

They have made a mass number of changes this time around, everything from bug fixes to optics have been covered - all of the finest details have been checked it seems.

That being said, gamers across the globe will be curious in regards to what has been changed after some influencers were not impressed with some of the changes that took place in Season 3 (via Dexerto). Sure, not everyone will be pleased by every season update. That is just the risk that Raven are taking.

So here we go then! Here is everything you need to know regarding the patch notes for Warzone Season 4:

Patch Notes



Via Raven's official website, here is a comprehensive list that the game's developers have provided to repair some significant issues:



BUG FIXES

Fixed some instances of Dev Error 5573 related to using the CARV.2 (BOCW).

Updating Challenges that referred to the Quarry to correctly indicate the Salt Mine.

Fixed an issue where a Player’s downed movement speed would remain at a slowed state after being partially revived by a teammate.

Fixed issue with the Tactical Rifle Charlie (BOCW) causing some Operators to have their heads disappear when using tactical equipment.

Fixed an issue where the "Gas closing in" voiceover was playing on infill for Resurgence Trios playlists.

Fixed an issue where Scavenger Contracts would sometimes spawn inside the bridge near Stadium.

Fixed an issue where Plunder Contracts were not properly showing Contract instructions and rewards.

Fixed an issue where muzzles on the FARA 83 (BOCW) Weapon icon were misaligned.

Fixed an issue where Players could survive a Finishing Move if they had just started using an ascender.

Fixed an issue where pings on enemies would disappear and no audio would play.

Fixed an issue with the lighting during the infiltration sequence of Rebirth Island.

Fixed an issue in the corners of one of the buildings in Rebirth Island that caused a sun glare effect when GPUs run at high temperatures.

Fixed several missing collision map exploit issues in Rebirth Island.



UI/UX, Social, & More

Friends List now has improved responsiveness.

Added the ability for Players to favourite up to 14 Operators.

Added the ability to filter Operators by favourites and sort according to faction.

Added the ability for Players to preview skins from the customization menu (accessible only for unlocked Operators).

Added the ability to allow Players to Play Again with Team, allowing them to stay connected with Players who aren’t in their party.

If you thought that was the end of the changes to Season 4, think again. The game's developers have gone to town with weapon changes and adaptations.



Weapons



New Weapons (BOCW)

MG 82: Light Machine Gun (Launch Week)

Obtain the MG 82 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season Four Battle Pass.



C58: Assault Rifle (Launch Week)

Obtain the C58 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season Four Battle Pass.



Nail Gun: Submachine Gun (Launch Week)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.



Baseball Bat: Melee (Launch Week)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.



OTs 9: Submachine Gun (In-Season)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.



Mace: Melee (In-Season)

Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

But wait, there's plenty more and Raven have gone into specific detail about a range of weapons and their changes for Season 4:

Assault Rifles



CR-56 AMAX (MW)

Upper Torso Damage multiplier decreased from 1.2 to 1.1

Groza (BOCW)

Minimum Damage increased from 18 to 23

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.2

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Maximum Damage range decreased by 12%



Assault Rifle Golf (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5

Upper Torso damage multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2

XM4 (BOCW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5



Handguns



AMP63 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage increased from 30 to 33

Second Damage range increased by 14.3%

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1

Head Damage Multiplier decreased from 1.4 to 1.3



Melee



Ballistic Knife (BOCW)

Projectile Velocity increased by 25%

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.3

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.23

Move Speed increased by 1.3%



Shotguns



Streetsweeper (BOCW)

Maximum Damage range decreased by 24%

Second Damage range decreased by 18%

Third Damage range decreased by 7%

Move Speed decreased by 1%



Sniper Rifles



Sniper Rifle Charlie (BOCW)

Bullet Velocity increased by 7.7%

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1.1 to 1.25

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.15



Swiss K31 (BOCW)

Base Optic functionality improved

Base Reticle updated

Submachine Guns

Submachine Gun Alpha (MW)

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Maximum Damage range increased by 10%



Bullfrog (BOCW)

Ironsights ADS position adjusted



KSP 45 (BOCW)

Maximum damage range increased by 16.6%

Extremities multipliers increased from .9 to 1



Milano 821 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage increased from 34 to 36

Minimum Damage increased from 25 to 30

Maximum Damage range increased by 23%

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.2

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased from 1 to 1.1

Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1



Submachine Gun Echo (MW)

Maximum Damage increased from 34 to 35

Extremities Damage Multipliers increased from .9 to 1

Tactical Rifle

DMR 14 (BOCW)

Recoil magnitude decreased

Attachments



As far as attachments are concerned, the following weapon barrels have been tweaked:

Combat Recon (Snipers)

Pelington 703 (BOCW)

Bullet Velocity increased from 42.5% to 47.5%

Sniper Rifle Charlie (BOCW)

Bullet Velocity increased from 42.5% to 50%



Swiss K31 (BOCW)

Bullet Velocity increased from 43% to 50%



LW3 - Tundra (BOCW)

Bullet Velocity increased from 42.5% to 44%



ZRG 20mm (BOCW)

Bullet Velocity increased from 42.5% to 43%



These changes will bring the longest BOCW Sniper barrels much closer to parity with Modern Warfare equivalents.

Ranger (Assault Rifles)

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50%

Now increases Vertical Recoil Control by 15%

Now increases Hip Spread by 20%



Takedown (Assault Rifles)

Now increases Effective Damage Range by 35%

Now increases Horizontal Recoil Control by 15%

Now increases Hip Spread by 20%



Reinforced Heavy/Match Grade (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns)

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 25%

Now increases Effective Damage Range by 17.5%

Now increases Horizontal Recoil Control by 7.5%

Now increases Vertical Recoil Control by 7.5%

Now decreases ADS Move Speed by 10%

Now decreases Sprint Speed by 2.5%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 3%

Now increases Hip Spread by 25%



Task Force/Spetsnaz RPK/CMV Mil-Spec (Assault Rifle, Light Machine Guns)

Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50%

Now increases Effective Damage Range by 35%

Now increases Horizontal Recoil Control by 15%

Now increases Vertical Recoil Control by 15%

Now decreases ADS Move Speed by 20%

Now decreases Sprint Speed by 5%

Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

Now increases Hip Spread by 30%



Optics

A handful of scopes have also been updated and aligned as well - if that wasn't enough to get your head around.

Axial Arms 3x

Optic position shifted

Royal & Kross 4x

Optic position shifted

Underbarrels

Bruiser Grip (Snipers)

Aiming Stability increased from 10% to 19%

If you want to know more about the specific changes made to the weapons and the advantages that they provide, Raven have listed the details on their official website.



