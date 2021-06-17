Man United transfer news: Big update on £86m target's Bayern Munich future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Sky Sports in Germany, Kingsley Coman's desire to play in the Premier League is one of the reasons why he has rejected a contract offer from Bayern Munich.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kingsley Coman?

Sky Sports claim that France international Coman has rejected a new contract with Bayern, partly because he is keen to play in the Premier League.

The report suggests that the 25-year-old was looking to sign a new deal at Bayern that would see him earn a similar wage to Leroy Sane, however the German side see his renewal as less of a priority as his current contract isn't set to expire until 2023.

Are Man United interested in Coman?

According to FussballTransfers, Manchester United are interested in signing Coman from the Bundesliga champions this summer, however his reported price-tag may prove to be a stumbling block for the Red Devils.

The report suggests that the winger would be available for a fee in the region of €100m (£86m), which is a ludicrous figure for a player who scored just five league goals all season last term.

How many goals has Coman scored for Bayern?

The Frenchman joined Bayern on a two-year loan deal from Juventus in 2015, before being signed on a permanent basis in 2017. During his time at the Bundesliga outfit he has racked up 200 appearances.

Despite not being the most prolific player in Bayern's attacking ranks, he has a respectable goal return netting 41 goals and registering 50 assists for the German champions.

His trophy haul at the club has been extremely impressive. The 25-year-old has won the league title in each of his six seasons with Bayern and most notably lifted the Champions League trophy in the 2019/20 campaign.

Should United move for Coman?

Coman is undoubtedly a talented player but do United really need him? At this moment in time, probably not.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is well stocked at left wing with Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial all at his disposal.

Rashford was Solskjaer's preferred starter on the left flank throughout the campaign and the England international scored 11 league goals, more than double the figure that Coman achieved in 2020/21.

The ultimate issue with signing Coman is the major financial outlay involved. At a reported £86m, United could invest in a much better player - Jadon Sancho for example.

According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Borussia Dortmund and the Manchester outfit are ongoing for Sancho, who finished the term with eight goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga.

