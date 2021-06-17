Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following her DRAMATIC win last week, NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura joined her fellow WWE Superstars for a London takeover.

The legendary female wrestler was joined by Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Aleah James, as stars from the British Brand traded ringside for riverside.

It's fair to say these WWE Superstars are not your typical London tourists... but they did visit some typical tourist spots.

The quartet posed for photos outside Buckingham Palace, on Piccadilly Circus, in Trafalgar Square and on the famous Abbey Road crossing.

Check out some of the best images of their capital takeover below:

That certainly looks like a fun day out for all involved!

NXT UK is available to watch every Thursday at 8pm on WWE Network, repeated Friday’s at 10pm on BT Sport.

