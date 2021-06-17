Battlefield 2042: New AI Bots System will be introduced to the game

Battlefield 2042 is on its way and there is a lot of news around AI Bots coming to the latest game in the very popular franchise.

Many were excited when they found out the sixth edition of the game will be heading into the future and involve many new features. One that stood out was the fact that robot dogs were going to be in the game.

These were revealed in the world reveal trailer, which was shown in early June to get fans even more excited for its release.

With so much new information coming out recently around the game, there are some things that gaming fans might have not seen, and we have provided all the information around the new game down below.

Battlefield 2042 will use AI Bots to fill empty spots

It was revealed that AI bots will fill the empty spots in 128 player matches, so that every game has a full lobby in Battlefield.

These bots can be used in both multiplayer and single player to help enhance the experience of the game.

You can use them in Conquest and Breakthrough modes, and it means you can play alongside your friends against the AI soldiers.

Developers Electronic Arts are even allowing you to play on your own against these bots, and this seems to be so that players can practice and get better for the multiplayer game modes.

This was all revealed in an update to the Battlefield Briefing EA Answers page and it will be interesting to see the fan reaction to this new development.

No doubt the game should be a big success and be able to compete with current popular games Fortnite and Call of Duty Warzone.



With wholesale changes to its predecessor Battlefield 5, it will definitely be a game that fans of the franchise have to get and no doubt it will be a huge success upon its release.

