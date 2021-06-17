PlayStation Plus: July 2021: Free PS5 and PS4 Games, Deals And Everything You Need To Know

We have almost hit July already and PlayStation Plus continues to grow in popularity on a weekly basis across the globe.

Every month, Sony provide access to several titles across both PS5 and PS4 free of charge to subscribers, who have the option of opting-in at a monthly or annual rate.

There are plenty of benefits that you can take advantage of with a Playstation Plus subscription:

Free Games

Discounts

Exclusives

1 GB of Cloud Storage

We are still a few weeks from officially finding out what games will be offered up as part of the July package, but it appears that a credible source as potentially revealed an early leak.

Last month, we saw Star Wars Squadrons, Operation Tango and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - three action-packed games that kept the gaming community busy for weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about PS Plus:

Free PS5 and PS4 Games

While the games have not yet been revealed by Sony, ResetEra member Deluxera (via Gamerant) appears to be a reliable source when it comes to inside information from gaming companies.

While commenting on the E3 Xbox event, it is believed that Plague Tale: Innocence remaster will be one of the free titles on PS Plus for July 2021.

As you can see, the action-adventure survival horror stealth game has received superb reviews across the board and was initially released on PS4 back in May 2019.

This is exciting news for fans of third-person perspective titles and is believed to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for July. Whether Sony go through with this, remains to be seen.

As a result, two free PS4 games will be available - but are yet to be disclosed.

We will update this article as soon as more information emerges.

Deals

We will update you with deals as soon as we receive them.

