Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Ramos is leaving Real Madrid this summer.

The Spaniard joined Real in 2005 in a €27 million move from Sevilla.

Ramos went on to play 671 times for the club, scoring 101 goals.

He also helped the Spanish giants to 22 trophies, including five La Liga titles and four Champions League's.

But his highly successful 16-year spell with the club has come to an end. Ramos will announce the news in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Now 35, Ramos is coming to the end of his career.

Ramos remains one of the very best defenders in the world despite his age.

But where will he go next? Betfair have listed the odds of Ramos' next club and you can view them below...

13. Barcelona 50/1

Imagine Ramos in a Barcelona shirt?! That would be crazy.

12. Inter 22/1

Inter are champions of Italy but financial restrictions means a move to Milan seems unlikely.

11. Arsenal 17/1

We can't see Ramos wanting to join a side that barely finished in the top half of the Premier League last season...

10. Liverpool 14/1

Mohamed Salah may object to Ramos joining Liverpool after their incident in the 2018 Champions League final.

9. Chelsea 13/1

Chelsea have been much improved at the back since Thomas Tuchel joined the club. There's uncertainty around Antonio Rudiger's future so maybe they could be in the market for a defender...

8. Tottenham 11/1

Like Arsenal, it seems unlikely that Ramos will join a Premier League club that won't be playing in next season's Champions League.

7. Any MLS Club 11/1

Ramos is still playing at a high level but there's a chance he could enjoy the final days of his career in MLS.

6. Sevilla - 10/1

The Spanish defender may be tempted to join the club where he started his career. He joined Sevilla at the age of 10 and represented them for nine years.

5. AC Milan - 10/1

AC Milan are back in the Champions League after a successful 2020/21 campaign.

4. Man City - 9/1

City certainly have the money to sign Ramos. They have a strong defence already, though, with Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte all good options.

3. Juventus - 5/1

A move to Juventus could see Ramos reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Italy DEMOLISH Switzerland with Locatelli masterclass! Hear all the reaction on The Football Terrace!

2. Man United - 7/2

United have been linked with a move for Ramos for many seasons. They could finally sign him this summer.

1. PSG - 2/1

PSG will be able to pay Ramos whatever he wants.

1 of 20 In the 246 competitive meetings, which side has won the most? Real Madrid Barcelona They're tied

News Now - Sport News