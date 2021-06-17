FIFA 22: Who Is On The Cover?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will be released later this year and many will be wondering who is going to be on the cover of the game.

FIFA is not just the biggest football federation on the planet, but is also a very popular gaming franchise that releases a new game each year.

Created by EA Sports, FIFA has a lot of game modes that fans can enjoy; the favourites being Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs.

They generate tonnes of revenue each year from the game and FIFA 21 is currently being played by hundreds of thousands of people.

With the yearly game releases, and the release of new generation consoles, it is truly an exciting time to be a fan of FIFA as they look to release their first football game since the new generation consoles came out at the end of 2020.

Who is on the cover of FIFA 22?

With the release of the game still a few months away, we might not get a definitive answer to this question for some time.

We see many fan edits as people try and get their favourite footballers to become the cover star of the game. A recent one of Jude Bellingham went viral on social media, with many hoping the young England prospect will be on the front of FIFA 22.

However nothing has been confirmed yet. In the past we have seen stars like Ronaldinho, Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi and Marco Reus feature on the cover. Most recently we saw Kylian Mbappe on the front of FIFA 21.

With Eden Hazard the year before him, it is possible that we could see a new player feature on the cover of FIFA 22. Although this currently seems unlikely as the Frenchman had a great season with Paris-Saint Germain. Despite not picking up the Ligue 1 or Champions League title, Mbappe still received huge praise.

It will be interesting to see if they do change the star this year, and alongside Bellingham, other stars like Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Neymar have been suggested by fans.

