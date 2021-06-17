West Bromwich Albion news: Pundit delivers damning verdict on Baggies' managerial snub

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Bromwich Albion's search for a new manager in recent weeks has resulted in them being linked with a plethora of names.

Yet despite being able to offer an individual the chance to lead the club into a new dawn, the Baggies have yet to fill their vacancy.

It seemed as if West Brom were about to hand over the reins to David Wagner earlier this month after he emerged as a contender for the job but the 49-year-old rejected their advances in order to become the manager of BSC Young Boys.

Frank Lampard and Roy Hodgson also ruled themselves out of the running for the Baggies job whilst Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton is set to stay at Sincil Bank for the upcoming campaign after being touted as a possible replacement for Sam Allardyce.

One of the individuals who was attracted by the proposition of working at the Hawthorns was Chris Wilder who has been without a job since leaving Sheffield United earlier this month.

However, a swoop for the 53-year-old was vetoed by West Brom owner Lai Guochuan due to concerns over Wilder's criticism of the Blades' heirarchy during his time at Bramall Lane.

With Derek McInnes now amongst the front-runners for the job, it will be intriguing to see who the Baggies decide to appoint.

Making reference to the current situation at West Brom, pundit Paul Robinson has revealed that he was shocked by the decision to snub Wilder as he doesn't believe that McInnes is the right man to lead the club forward.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: "West Brom need somebody who knows the Championship.

"Experience is so important in that league.

"A seasoned Championship manager would be best for them.

"It would also be massive if they can get a manager who is a good operator in the transfer market, somebody who can sell them the dream if you like.

"I'm not sure Derek McInnes is that man, in fact I think he would be a big risk."

Robinson later added: "Wilder would've been the perfect fit for them.

"It baffles me as to why they didn't go for him."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

West Brom's search for a manager has been nothing short of a disaster as they have still yet to conclude this particular saga.

Whereas McInnes was relatively successful during his time at Aberdeen, it is hard to disagree with Robinson's comments as his most recent spell in charge of a Championship side left a lot to be desired.

Before being sacked by Bristol City in 2013, the 49-year-old only managed to guide the club to 17 wins in 60 league games which is a poor record compared to Wilder who helped the Blades achieve promotion to the Premier League two years ago by picking up 89 points.

Regardless of who the Baggies decide to appoint, they need to make a decision quickly as a new boss will need to time to build a team which is capable of bouncing back in the second-tier following last season's relegation from the top-flight.

