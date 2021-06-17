It’s fair to say that Jordan Henderson has exceeded all expectations since arriving at Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011.

The midfielder endured a tough start to his Anfield career - Brendan Rodgers famously wanted to swap him for Fulham’s Clint Dempsey back in 2012 - but knuckled down and eventually silenced all of his doubters.

Rodgers went on to appoint Henderson as Liverpool’s captain following Steven Gerrard’s departure in the summer of 2015. Jurgen Klopp then helped the Englishman take his game to a whole new level following his arrival several months later.

Henderson has since become one of Liverpool’s most important players and a hugely positive influence both on and off the pitch.

The 31-year-old also lifted multiple trophies in recent years including the Champions League and, of course, the Premier League.

Following in Gerrard’s massive footsteps was never going to be easy. In fact, it was always going to be impossible for any player to do what he did at Anfield.

But Henderson’s leadership qualities are arguably comparable to Gerrard’s. Every member of the Liverpool dressing room loves their supportive skipper.

Henderson made sure Minamino lifted the PL trophy

During Liverpool’s Premier League trophy celebrations back in July 2020, fans witnessed a heartwarming moment involving Henderson and Takumi Minamino.

Minamino, who had arrived from Red Ball Salzburg seven months earlier, looked timid and a little out of place when he collected his Premier League winners’ medal.

Stood on the outside of the main group of players, the Japan international wasn’t about to muscle his way to centre stage.

But when Henderson spotted his reserved teammate stood alone, he went over and grabbed him, leading him through the crowd of players so he could lift the trophy.

Watch the video here…

Now that’s what you call a proper captain.

Some would have been too wrapped in enjoying their moment to even notice that Minamino was stood on his own, but Henderson clearly cares about every member of the squad.

Minamino was filmed lifting the trophy a little later on…

No doubt Henderson’s act of kindness meant a lot to Minamino, who spent time on loan at Southampton last season.

Is Henderson one of Liverpool's best ever captains?

When Henderson eventually leaves Anfield - and that’s unlikely to be for at least two or three more years - he will surely go down as one of the club’s best captains.

Very few people would have foreseen that when he took the armband from Gerrard six years ago.

But Henderson has made a habit of proving his doubters wrong throughout his remarkable career.

