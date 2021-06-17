Elden Ring: Latest Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Elden Ring is on its way and developers FromSoftware have given fans a huge reveal of what the game will entail.

Fans had to wait two years for this gameplay trailer to be revealed, but it seems like it did not disappoint as many were happy following the release.

The upcoming action role-playing game will be released in 2022 and gaming fans will finally be able to get their hands on the game.

Read More: Elden Ring: What is the release date?

Not only will the gameplay trailer show exactly what Elden Ring will feel like, it will also give players an idea of the characters as well.

Read More: Elden Ring: Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, News, Pre Order And Everything You Need To Know

Latest Elden Ring Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The game revealed its new gameplay trailer earlier this month and the video showed nearly three minutes of fresh content.

It was released during the highly anticipated Summer of Gaming Fest and fans loved to see what it looked like to play as Tarnished and also what some of the enemies in the game would look like.

Not only could you see some of this content, but also some of the physical and magical abilities that could be used, and also how they work in the role playing game mode.

A lot of fans would have been wondering how the combat would have looked as well, and the trailer did not disappoint as it showed a lot of weaponised combat.

You could see that, as well as traditional weapons being used, you could also use traditional magic. This is a pretty interesting element, and it looked like it could be pretty powerful as we saw a fireball being used in the trailer.

Through this trailer we could see that Elden Ring is definitely a game for those who love a lot of action as most of the video was just that.

Although very different from some of the most popular games, it definitely looks like it can stand out and be a big hit among gaming fans.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News