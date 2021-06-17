Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid are going to look a very different side next season.

Not only will Zinedine Zidane no longer be prowling the sidelines, but club legend and superstar captain Sergio Ramos will have also moved on to pastures new.

Rumours have been circulating for months now surrounding Ramos' future but it is safe to say that it still came as a shock to many when it was confirmed yesterday that he would be leaving the club.

Ramos, who seems woven into the very fabric of the Spanish superpower, has been part and parcel of everything good that has happened at the Santiago Bernabeu over the last decade.

During that time, he shot to the top of the world, boasting the title of best defender on the planet and even challenging Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's duopoly over the Ballon d'Or.

He has broken record after record during his time at the heart of the Madrid rearguard being named in the FIFPro World 11 no less than eleven times.

Add his nine UEFA Team of the Season appearances to his being named La Liga's best defender five times and it's safe to say that Ramos is one of the greatest to ever kick a ball.

His fearless leadership hauled Madrid to four UEFA Champions League titles, three of which were won consecutively. He won the 2010 World Cup with Spain as well as the European Championships, twice.

In truth, if we were to go about jotting down his full list of accolades, both individual and team, then we could be here for a very long time.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end.

Ramos' time in the Bernabeu sun is over as Los Blancos look to rebuild their squad in search of future triumph.

You can be sure that the decision to part ways will not have been easily reached by either party but, after an obscenely successful spell, perhaps the time is right.

Ramos will leave as one of the greatest to ever pull on that famous white strip, and boy did he do some incredible things while wearing it.

A video, showcasing some of Ramos' best moments from his Madrid career, has gone viral on social media since the news of his departure was confirmed and it makes for sensational viewing.

Ramos simply doesn't get enough credit.

The man was a menace at both ends of the pitch - a colossus at the back and nightmare in the attacking box.

Where he goes next is yet to be decided but you can sure there will be a queue of clubs stretching right out the door and around the corner desperate to acquire his services.

For now though, it might be best to just sit back and appreciate one of the true modern masters.

Thank you Sergio, thank you indeed.

