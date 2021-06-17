Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats dealt setback in their quest to retain Charlie Wyke

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having dusted themselves down from what was a disappointing end to the 2020/21 campaign in League One, Sunderland will now be aiming to push on under the guidance of manager Lee Johnson.

With a number of players set to leave the club when their contracts expire at the end of the month, it will be intriguing to see what approach the Black Cats will take when it comes to their recruitment this summer.

Whilst Sunderland did have success when targeting the loan market last season, they will need to be wary about splashing the cash on players as it will not not necessarily lead to promotion.

Johnson's transfer business is currently being put on hold as he tries to convince Luke O'Nien, Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke to commit their futures to the club.

As a result of his goal-scoring escapades in League One, Wyke has unsurprisingly become the subject of a considerable amount of interest in recent months.

Yet to agree to fresh terms with Sunderland despite the fact that his current deal is set to expire at the end of June, the forward was linked with a move to Celtic earlier this week.

In a fresh update concerning the Scottish side's pursuit of Wyke, it has now been revealed that the 28-year-old is reportedly open to a move.

According to Football Insider, the forward is keen to test himself at Celtic Park with the club set to offer him a long-term contract in the coming days.

Whilst it is understood that Sunderland will be willing to match this particular bid, they may be resigned to losing Wyke if his heart is set on a move to Glasgow.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a blow for the Black Cats as they would have been hoping to keep Wyke for the upcoming campaign following his stunning displays in League One last season.

As well finding the back of the net on 26 occasions in 45 appearances, the forward averaged an incredibly impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.35 in the third-tier.

Whilst Wyke is guaranteed first-team football at Sunderland, it is hardly surprising that he is keen to move to Celtic as they can offer him the chance of playing in Europe later this year.

With Johnson facing a battle to convince Wyke to stay at the Stadium of Light, he will need to draft up a list of replacements as a failure to do so could hamper the club's chances of achieving automatic promotion next season.

