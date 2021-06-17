Fabrizio Romano: Man United have made 'verbal transfer proposal' for title winner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United's opening proposal for Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier has been rejected, with the La Liga champions demanding €40m (£34.2m).

What's the latest transfer news involving Kieran Trippier?

Trippier has told his friends and international teammates that he expects to make a return to England this summer to join Manchester United, according to Football Insider.

The report suggested that the 30-year-old has even begun searching for a new house in the north west.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Trippier?

The Italian journalist claims that United's first proposal for the former Tottenham right-back was rejected and he revealed that the Spanish champions are looking for a fee in the region of €40m (£34.2m) for the England international.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “There has been a first proposal from Manchester United for Atletico Madrid. And Atletico Madrid say no, it was a verbal one, not an official one. So just talking with Atletico Madrid.

"They say no, they want €40m for Trippier. Manchester United know they have to pay this fee."

Does Trippier want to leave Atletico?

Romano suggests that Trippier is not desperate to leave Spain and that Atletico are happy with the 30-year-old who helped them secure the La Liga title this season.

The journalist said, “The player is not desperate to leave the club, of course he would be happy to come back to England but he is okay at Atletico Madrid and Madrid love the player.

"They are really happy with him and want €40m."

How does Trippier compare to Aaron Wan Bissaka?

Wan Bissaka has cemented himself as the Red Devils' starting right-back, however United lack depth in this position as Brandon Williams is the only natural backup to the 23-year-old.

Trippier would add much needed competition and he also provides a very different threat to Wan Bissaka.

According to WhoScored, United's current right back dominates Trippier defensively, with more tackles, interceptions and clearances per game than the Atletico man. However, in attacking areas it is a different story.

Trippier has registered six assists in La Liga and boasts 1.2 key passes per game. In contrast Wan Bissaka has four assists to his name and has created 0.9 key passes in the Premier League.

The differing styles between the pair could become a useful asset for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Norwegian could opt for a more defensive or attacking option at right-back depending on the opponent.

