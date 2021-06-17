Back 4 Blood: Developers craft cunning method regarding paid DLC

Back 4 Blood will possess a cunning way to negotiate issues with downloadable content (DLC), the developers have revealed.

Turtle Rock Studios' latest creation was flaunted during Xbox and Bethesda's game showcase at E3 2021 and revealed that the latest edition to the Left 4 Dead series would be added to the Xbox Game Pass on the day of release.

Across the gaming community, many online multiplayer titles have been renowned for dividing opinion as each developer provides new and purchasable DLC to provide new and unique features, which would normally result in old content becoming effectively extinct.

As a result of this, gamers would then have to download the new material so that players can continue playing together. As far as Back 4 Blood is concerned, this could be particularly detrimental to if gamers play in particular squads.

The upcoming first-person zombie-slaying shooter is one of the most anticipated new releases of 2021 and is scheduled to be launched on 12th October 2021, with fans having waited many years for what is effectively Left 4 Dead 3.

Read more: Back 4 Blood: Release Date, Platforms, Crossplay, PS4, Gameplay, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Back 4 Blood's Crafty DLC Method

Turtle Rock may have produced a revolutionary method that will ensure that gamers can stay together, even if not all players have purchased the latest DLC.

As long as the party leader of a respective group playing Back 4 Blood has purchased the latest DLC, all other members of the party will have access to that content and can continue playing together.

This includes access to newly-added maps, campaigns and even gameplay features, with crossplay being available and storage capacity saved with the game being added to Game Pass.

As a result, Turtle Rock may have provided an important lesson to others that will inevitably be looking to replicate something similar for other titles. But nevertheless, Xbox fans have plenty to look forward to and it will be interesting to see how this method materialises.

Back 4 Blood will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News